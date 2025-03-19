Lisa K. Miller Sells 18,845 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $130,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.