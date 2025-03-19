Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Lithium Argentina Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAR opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Lithium Argentina has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $398.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Argentina will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

