Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Lithium Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

About Lithium Royalty

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company in Australia, Canada, South America, and the United States. Its royalty portfolio consists of 35 royalties, including 3 properties in production, 3 properties in construction, and 29 properties in development or exploration. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

