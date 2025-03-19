LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,494 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.