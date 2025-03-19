Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 112,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $469.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

