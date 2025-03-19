LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

