Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.01 and a 200-day moving average of $336.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.