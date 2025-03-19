Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LFT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,747. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

