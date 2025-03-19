Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share and revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luminar Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %
LAZR stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.
About Luminar Technologies
