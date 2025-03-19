Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share and revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

LAZR stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

