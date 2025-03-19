Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Luna Innovations stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

