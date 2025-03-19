M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,863.50. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 232,015 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

