M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 6.5% increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MWE opened at GBX 58 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.45. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 70.90 ($0.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

