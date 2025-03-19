MacroGenics (MGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $19.54.
MacroGenics Company Profile
