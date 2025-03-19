Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,529,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 4,102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
About Man Wah
