Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,529,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 4,102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Man Wah stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

About Man Wah

Featured Articles

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

