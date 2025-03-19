Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Releases Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Manchester & London Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON MNL traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 654 ($8.50). 35,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,663. The company has a market capitalization of £260.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.42. Manchester & London has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($7.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($11.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 708.63.

Insider Transactions at Manchester & London

In related news, insider Daren John Morris bought 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($48,084.70). Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

