Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.60. Mannatech shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,823 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

