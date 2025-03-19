MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 10,841,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 46,133,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 1,248,292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter worth $13,416,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

