Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Marshalls Stock Up 2.1 %

MSLH opened at GBX 244 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 366 ($4.76). The firm has a market cap of £613.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Simon Bourne sold 14,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £33,293.76 ($43,283.62). Also, insider Vanda Murray purchased 4,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,896.52). 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Marshalls

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

