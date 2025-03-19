Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

