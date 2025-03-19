Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 38,393 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.13% of Fortis worth $27,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,747,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 507,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 847.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.