Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.