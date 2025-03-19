Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 213,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $56,735,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $530.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

