Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.13% of TC Energy worth $63,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

