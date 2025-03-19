Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

PEP stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

