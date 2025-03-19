Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 30,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 21,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

