Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $8.92. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 38,487 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFIN

Medallion Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.