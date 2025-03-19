MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 745630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
MediPharm Labs Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
