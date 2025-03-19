MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25, RTT News reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
MediWound Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. MediWound has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
