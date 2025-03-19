MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,316,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 11,251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,701. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

