Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

