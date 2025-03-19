Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI) Insider Paul Lucas Purchases 283,018 Shares of Stock

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lucas bought 283,018 shares of Metro Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.95 ($9,554.11).

Paul Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Paul Lucas acquired 104,450 shares of Metro Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,535.85 ($3,526.02).

Metro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Metro Mining Company Profile

Metro Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and mining company in China. It explores for bauxite. The company's flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine property that covers an area of approximately 1,900 square kilometers located on Western Cape York. The company was formerly known as MetroCoal Limited and changed its name to Metro Mining Limited in December 2014.

