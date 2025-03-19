MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.98. 3,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 3.21.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.