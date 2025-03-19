Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Posts Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mila Resources Stock Up 13.0 %
LON:MILA opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. Mila Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.26.
Mila Resources Company Profile
