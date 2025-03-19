Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Posts Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mila Resources Stock Up 13.0 %

LON:MILA opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. Mila Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.80 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

