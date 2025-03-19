Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 1,706,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,898,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Trading Up 6.2 %

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Garett Rosenblum purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.