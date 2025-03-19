MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

