Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Sells $348,330.59 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,489.12. This trade represents a 29.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 3rd, Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $126,673.94.

On Friday, January 24th, Peter Radovich sold 3,177 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $152,241.84.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $85,554.36.

Shares of MIRM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 350,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

