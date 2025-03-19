Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 36,452 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 36,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $291,980.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.95. This represents a 30.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $4,782.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,630.32.

On Thursday, February 20th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94.

On Friday, February 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,675 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 912,944 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.