Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 36,452 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 36,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $291,980.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.95. This represents a 30.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $4,782.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 1,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,630.32.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94.
- On Friday, February 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $51,344.10.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20.
Mister Car Wash Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
