Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,664,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 6,965,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 555.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 5.17%.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
