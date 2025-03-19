Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1088845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 348,046 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 204,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

