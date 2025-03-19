Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1088845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.