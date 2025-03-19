Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Up 4% – Here’s Why

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.07. 29,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 63,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRJ shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Montana Technologies in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Montana Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRJ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montana Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Montana Technologies by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Montana Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montana Technologies in the third quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

