MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MSADY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 42,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,311. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.