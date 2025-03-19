MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MVO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 128,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,337. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

