Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $456,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

