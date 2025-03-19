Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.