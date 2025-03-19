Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,418 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 194.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.