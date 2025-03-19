National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 6,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
National Bank of Greece Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.
Further Reading
