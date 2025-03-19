National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

In other news, Director John Lewins sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$672,421.86. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.81, for a total transaction of C$196,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,196 shares of company stock worth $2,273,694 in the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

