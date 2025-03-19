National Bankshares Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Lewins sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total transaction of C$672,421.86. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.81, for a total transaction of C$196,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,196 shares of company stock worth $2,273,694 in the last quarter.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
