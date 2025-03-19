Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 5,013 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HSBC opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

