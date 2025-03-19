Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

