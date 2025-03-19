Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Masco worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Masco by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

